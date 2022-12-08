Roundup: Keystone pipeline / LSU inventors / Livingston road work

Oil spill: An oil spill in a creek in northeastern Kansas shut down the Keystone pipeline, which carries oil from Canada to the Texas Gulf Coast, briefly causing oil prices to rise today. Canada-based TC Energy said it shut down its Keystone system Wednesday night following a drop in pipeline pressure. It said oil spilled into a creek in Washington County, Kansas, about 150 miles northwest of Kansas City. Read more.

NAI fellows: LSU School of Veterinary Medicine professor Tammy Dugas and LSU mechanical engineering professor Michael Khonsari have been elected as fellows to the National Academy of Inventors, or NAI. They are among 169 newly elected fellows to the group of academic inventors. To date, fellows hold more than 58,000 issued U.S. patents, which have generated over 13,000 licensed technologies and companies, and created more than 1 million jobs. Read more about their inventions here.

Juban Road widening: The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development announced that, to reduce the amount of construction time in Livingston Parish, it has combined the Juban Road widening and U.S. 190 roundabout projects. Combining the two projects is expected to save about a year of construction time. WAFB-TV has the full story.