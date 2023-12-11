Roundup: Keep Louisiana Beautiful / Real estate rules / Tucker Carlson 

Greek Amphitheater update: The City of Baker and Keep LSU Beautiful were among 33 organizations to receive beautification grants this week from Keep Louisiana Beautiful. In all, the grants total more than $180,000, but Keep Louisiana Beautiful didn’t provide a breakdown of the grant amounts by organization. Keep LSU beautiful plans to revitalize the campus’ Greek Amphitheater, which was built in 1926.

Curbing laundering: The U.S. Treasury Department announced today that its financial crimes unit is planning to propose a long-awaited rule aimed at curbing money laundering in the real estate sector early next year. The proposal is expected to require real estate professionals to report the identities of the beneficial owners of companies buying real estate in cash to the regulator. Read more from Reuters.

Streaming service: Former Fox News host Tucker Carlson is launching a new subscription streaming service, months after parting ways with the TV network. Subscriptions to the Tucker Carlson Network will cost $9 per month and will bring viewers “hours of exclusive content,” Carlson tells Axios. Read the full story.