Roundup: Kayshon Boutte NIL deal / Community arts center  / I-10 closure 

Gordon McKernan: Baton Rouge-based personal injury law firm Gordon McKernan Injury Attorneys on Monday announced it has signed a name, image, and likeness deal with LSU wide receiver Kayshon Boutte. The deal, for an undisclosed amount, is Gordon McKernan’s second NIL deal with an LSU athlete, and his first through Baton Rouge-based MatchPoint Connection, a marketplace that connects businesses with influencers for endorsement deals. LSU women’s basketball player Alexis Morris signed a contract with McKernan in December. See the announcement.

Grand opening: The Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge is hosting an opening ceremony for the new Cary Saurage Community Arts Center on Jan. 20. The Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge expects roughly 1,000 guests for an indoor and outdoor event filled with art installations, local culinary fare, specialty drinks, and performances throughout the more than 12,000-square-foot center. Get more information.

Traffic stopped: An 18-wheeler carrying cars crashed on Interstate 10 near the Mississippi-Louisiana line early this morning, blocking traffic for hours in both directions. A statement from the Mississippi Highway Patrol said the truck was the only vehicle involved in the wreck, which occurred on a bridge crossing the Pearl River. Read the full story.