Roundup: ‘Katrina Babies’ / Road projects / Consumer spending prediction

Streaming premiere: A documentary looking at the lives of children impacted by Hurricane Katrina is premiering on HBO on Aug. 24. The film, created by New Orleans filmmaker Edward Buckles Jr., has garnered critical praise. Read more about Buckles and the documentary.

Open houses: East Baton Rouge Parish officials are holding a public open house at 5:30 p.m. at Kenilworth School today to discuss the Hennessy-Perkins Connector project approved in 2018. Officials are also planning to host a second open house on Thursday at Thrive Academy on Brightside Drive to discuss a Nicholson Drive project. Get more information from WAFB-TV.

Cash flow: After a yearlong dip, household cash flow will begin growing again right after Christmas, and accelerate through the new year, according to new research by analysts at Goldman Sachs. These gains will reverse a year of negative growth of about $600, or 4.2%, in household discretionary cash flow, according to Goldman’s analysis. CNBC has the full story.