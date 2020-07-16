Roundup: Junior League grants / Forum 225 / ExxonMobil

Nonprofit funding: The Junior League of Baton Rouge is accepting grant applications for its Community Assistance Fund, which assists nonprofit agencies in East Baton Rouge Parish. The deadline to apply is Sept. 30. Last year, the fund provided more than $60,000 in grants to 23 organizations. This year, $75,000 in grants will be awarded to organizations with a 501(c)(3) designation with specific, short-term monetary needs. To submit an application and for detailed guidelines and instructions, visit juniorleaguebr.org/CAF.

Leadership training: Forum 225 has extended the deadline for applications until July 31 for the John W. Barton Sr. Leadership Program, its premier leadership training program. The announcement of the cohort will be in August 2020. Young professionals in Baton Rouge or surrounding areas who wish to be more engaged in the community are encouraged to register. For more information or to apply, visit www.forum225.org/barton.

Tax credits: ExxonMobil has submitted an advance notice for the state’s Enterprise Zone program, according to public records. The company plans to make improvements to its chemical/plastic resin manufacturing facility in Baton Rouge to “enhance competitiveness” and will create at least five new jobs within the first 24 months of the expansion. The project is also expected to support approximately 100 construction jobs. The Enterprise Zone program is a jobs incentive program that gives new or existing Louisiana businesses income and franchise tax credits for creating full-time jobs. Benefits include a one-time $2,500 tax credit for each new job created.