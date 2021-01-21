Roundup: Julia Letlow / International Paper / Mortgage rates

Qualifying: Julia Letlow, the widow of Republican U.S. Rep.-elect Luke Letlow, described herself as “both full of grief while also having hope for the future” as she registered today to compete for the congressional seat her husband was unable to fill because of his death from COVID-19 complications. After filing her paperwork for the March 20 election, Julia Letlow faced reporters at the same podium where she stood with her husband six months earlier when he signed up for his bid to represent northeast and central Louisiana. Read the full story.

Major investment: Gov. John Bel Edwards and International Paper Bogalusa Mill Manager Bernie Chascin today announced the company plans to invest up to $52.2 million in capital to increase efficiency and retain the mill’s 492 jobs. The mill has been manufacturing in Washington Parish for more than a century. Louisiana Economic Development began formal discussions about the Bogalusa Mill project plan with International Paper in March 2020. To secure the project, the state of Louisiana offered a competitive incentive package that includes a $500,000 Modernization Tax Credit. The company is also expected to utilize the Industrial Tax Exemption Program.

Still low: U.S. long-term mortgage rates slipped this week while remaining at record-low levels. Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reported today that the average rate on the benchmark 30-year fixed-rate home loan eased to 2.77% from 2.79% last week. By contrast, the rate stood at 3.60% a year ago. The average rate on 15-year fixed-rate loans, popular among homeowners seeking to refinance their mortgages, declined to 2.21% from 2.23%. Read the full report.