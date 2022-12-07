Roundup: Jukebox members killed / River search / Capitol security 

Crash victims: Three members of Southern University’s marching band, known as the Human Jukebox, were killed in a crash with an 18-wheeler, a university spokesperson confirmed Wednesday. Louisiana State Police Master Trooper Casey Wallace told news outlets the two-vehicle crash happened Tuesday night in the Natchitoches area and confirmed three people died in the collision. State Police identified the victims Wednesday as Broderick Moore, 19, of Cedar Hill, Texas; Tyran Williams, 19, of Dallas; and Dylan Young, 21, also of Dallas. Read more.

Missing person: Law enforcement officials are searching an area of the Mississippi River in Baton Rouge after a person was spotted in the water, according to the Baton Rouge Police Department. Crews are searching near the planetarium on River Road near North Boulevard in downtown Baton Rouge. WAFB-TV has the latest.

Police chief search: A panel of Louisiana lawmakers interviewed three finalists Tuesday to be Capitol police chief, but they are not ready to make a choice yet. The Capitol Security Council, made up of House and Senate members, met almost exclusively in executive session to conduct the interviews. Senate President Page Cortez said afterward that lawmakers need more information before making a decision. He did not indicate a timeline for when the council would meet again or choose a chief. Read the full story from Louisiana Illuminator.