Roundup: Jukebox in Vegas / Basketball union / Crowdfunding campaigns 

Super Bowl: Southern University’s Human Jukebox marching band is in Las Vegas this week to take part in a pre-Super Bowl performance with gospel singer Kirk Franklin. The band turned down an opportunity to play at the Super Bowl, where Usher is the halftime show headliner, because it is marching in the Bacchus parade in New Orleans. WBRZ-TV has the full story.

Dartmouth petition: A National Labor Relations Board regional official ruled Monday that Dartmouth basketball players are employees of the school, clearing the way for an election that would create the first-ever labor union for NCAA athletes. All 15 members of the Dartmouth men’s basketball team signed a petition in September asking to join Local 560 of the Service Employees International Union, which already represents some other employees at the Ivy League school in Hanover, New Hampshire. Read more.

$30B raised: GoFundMe crowdfunding campaigns have generated $30 billion since 2010, the fundraising platform announced this morning, as younger generations look beyond institutions to make their donations. Tim Cadogan, GoFundMe’s CEO, says 150 million people have either sent or received money through the platform to date. Read more.