Roundup: Judge resigns / ‘Antiques Roadshow’ / Civil Air Patrol 

19th Judicial District: A longtime judge who was regularly criticized for giving low bonds to accused criminals is leaving her seat in Baton Rouge, WBRZ-TV reports. Judge Trudy White plans to leave the 19th Judicial District Court effective April 1. A special election to fill White’s vacancy will be held this fall. Read more.

Baton Rouge stop: Antiques Roadshow, America’s favorite treasure showcase, is returning to Louisiana as part of its 2023 tour. The PBS favorite will shoot at least three episodes during its May 2 production at the LSU Rural Life Museum, returning to Baton Rouge after its last stop here in 2013. Read more about the show from The News Star.

Training exercise: On Saturday, members of the Louisiana Wing of the Civil Air Patrol will be in the sky and on the ground conducting a training exercise centered at Baton Rouge Metropolitan Airport. The volunteers will participate in a search for a “lost aircraft,” including the pilot and any passengers. CAP cadets and senior members from across the state will travel to Baton Rouge to participate in the exercise. Read more about the training from WAFB-TV.