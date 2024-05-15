Roundup: John Spain / Ochsner expansion / Nitrous oxide bill

Rotary: John Spain, senior adviser to the Baton Rouge Area Foundation, will speak at the Rotary Club today. A longtime advocate of restoring passenger rail service along the Gulf Coast, Spain is expected to speak on ongoing efforts to establish a passenger rail service between Baton Rouge and New Orleans. The Rotary Club meets at noon each Wednesday at Drusilla Seafood.

Home infusion pharmacy: Ochsner Baton Rouge is expanding with an outpatient and home infusion pharmacy, offering treatment for chronic, specialty and acute home infusions. The pharmacy is on Bluebonnet Boulevard, near Oliphant Road. Learn more from Ochsner.

Final passage: A bill banning the sale of nitrous oxide to the general public was unanimously granted final passage by Louisiana’s Senate on Tuesday and now heads to Gov. Jeff Landry’s desk. If signed, Louisiana would become the first state in the nation to enact such legislation. Read more from WAFB-TV.