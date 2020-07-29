Roundup: Joe Burrow / Xavier donation / AMC-Universal deal 

Signed and sealed: Former LSU quarterback Joe Burrow, the Heisman Trophy winner and the No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, has reportedly reached an agreement with the Cincinnati Bengals. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Burrow has agreed in principle to a $36.1 million contract with the Bengals pending a physical later this week. The report added Burrow will receive 100% of his $23.88 million signing bonus from the Bengals within 15 days of executing his contract. WAFB-TV has the full story.

Historic: Xavier University of Louisiana has received a $20 million donation from an anonymous donor, the largest private contribution in the school’s history. Xavier announced the gift on Tuesday, saying the donation will allow the school to expand scholarships and make needed investments to sustain its mission as the country’s only Catholic and historically Black university. Read the full story.

Theater showings: Movies will play in theaters for much less time before moving to home video under a new agreement between theater chain AMC Entertainment and Universal Pictures, upending the way Hollywood has done business for decades, The Wall Street Journal reports. Under the deal, the “theatrical window” will shorten to 17 days, from the current 75, at least when it comes to movies made by Comcast Corp.’s Universal that play at AMC theaters, the world’s biggest movie-theater chain. Read the full story.