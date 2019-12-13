Roundup: Joe Burrow / Meadery / Holiday shopping 

Did you know? LSU quarterback Joe Burrow is very likely to win the Heisman Trophy on Saturday, awarded to college football’s best player, though he rarely sets foot on campus, The Wall Street Journal reports. Burrow is a graduate transfer quarterback from Ohio State. He transferred to LSU early in the summer of 2018, after he’d already completed his undergraduate degree in business. According to LSU’s athletics website, he is now working toward a master of arts in liberal arts. The degree requires 36 hours of coursework, but much of it is online. Read the full story.

Opening day: Louisiana’s first meadery is set to open this weekend in West Monroe, The News Star reports. Curtis Sims and Cameron Myers are both U.S. Army veterans, and are now brewing the honey-based drink. Initially, the friends were both beekeepers, then they started making mead together and now they’re co-owners at Two Warriors Meadery. Read the full story about their new business.

Under the tree: U.S. retail sales rose at a modest pace in November as the holiday shopping season appeared to have a slow start. The Commerce Department said this morning that retail sales increased a seasonally adjusted 0.2% in November, down from 0.4% in the previous month. Healthy car sales lifted the overall figure. Excluding autos, sales ticked up just 0.1%. Read the full story.