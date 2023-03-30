Roundup: Jobless claims / Economic growth / Fat Boy’s Pizza 

Unemployment update: U.S. applications for jobless benefits rose last week but remain at historically low levels despite efforts by the Federal Reserve to cool the economy and the job market in its fight against inflation. U.S. jobless claims for the week ending March 25 rose to 198,000, an increase of 7,000 from the previous week, the Labor Department said this morning. Read more.

Rate revised: The U.S. economy maintained its resilience during the fourth quarter of 2022 despite rising interest rates, growing at a 2.6% annual pace, the government said this morning in a slight downgrade from its previous estimate. But consumer spending, which drives most of the economy’s growth, was revised sharply down. The government had previously estimated that the economy expanded at a 2.7% annual rate last quarter. Read more.

Giant slices: New Orleans-based Fat Boy’s Pizza, which opened a Baton Rouge location at Nicholson Gateway near LSU in 2020 and is known for serving giant slices of pizza, was highlighted as one of the country’s fastest-growing chains by Nation’s Restaurant News. Read about the Louisiana pizza chain here.