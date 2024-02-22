Roundup: Jobless benefits / H&E Equipment / BRPD

Mixed signals: The number of Americans applying for jobless benefits fell to its lowest level in five weeks, even as more high-profile companies announce layoffs. Read more from the Associated Press.

Record year: Baton Rouge-based H&E Equipment Services set a company record last year with total revenues coming in just under $1.5 billion, an 18% increase compared to 2022. See the full earnings report.

You’re hired: Breazeale, Sachse & Wilson LLP will provide legal representation for new Baton Rouge Police Department Chief Thomas Morse Jr. during administrative and Municipal Fire & Police Civil Service Board hearings. Read more from WAFB-TV.





