Roundup: Job switching / Home listings / Lasting COVID impact 

Wage gains: Sixty percent of people who switched employers between April 2021 and March 2022 saw an increase in their real earnings—despite surging inflation, according to a new Pew Research Center report. The recent trend was quite different from the previous year: From April 2020 to March 2021, 51% of job-switchers saw a real earnings income boost, versus 54% of people who stayed put. Read the full analysis of the Pew Research Center report from Axios.

More choices: The chronic shortage of homes for sale that’s made fierce bidding wars common and sent prices to record highs has long frustrated homebuyers. However, after a streak of annual declines going back three years, home listings finally rose on an annual basis in May and June, according to Realtor.com. The increase in homes for sale nationally has been concentrated in the higher-price end of the spectrum, $250,000 or higher, while listings for properties priced below that threshold are becoming more scarce. Read the full story.

Taste and smell: About 5% of patients with confirmed cases of COVID-19—some 27 million people worldwide—are estimated to have suffered loss of smell or taste for more than six months, a new analysis suggests. In the analysis published Wednesday in The BMJ (the peer-reviewed medical journal of the British Medical Association), researchers evaluated 18 previous studies of smell and taste loss across several continents and in varying demographic groups. CNBC has the full story.