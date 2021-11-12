Roundup: Job openings / Odell Beckham Jr. / J&J split

10 million: The U.S. economy has had more than 10 million open jobs since June, an extraordinary stretch of imbalance in the labor market that also includes record numbers of workers quitting their jobs, The Wall Street Journal reports. As of Nov. 5, there were a projected 11.2 million U.S. job openings, according to estimates from the jobs site Indeed, exceeding 7.4 million unemployed workers in the U.S. labor force last month. Read the full story.

Headed to Rams: Former LSU football player, Odell Beckham Jr., has agreed to a one-year contract with the Los Angeles Rams, according to WWL-TV. Beckham’s decision to sign with the Rams comes three days after the Browns officially released him following a week’s worth of drama. Before agreeing on a deal with the Rams, Beckham had been linked to several teams including the New Orleans Saints. Read the full story.

Two companies: Johnson & Johnson is splitting into two companies, peeling off the division selling Band-Aids and Listerine from its medical device and prescription drug business. J&J’s announcement this morning comes just days after General Electric said it plans to split into three separate companies, and follows similar moves by other large health care firms who sought to narrow their focus. Read more.