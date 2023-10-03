Roundup: Job openings / Medicare drug prices / Pete Jenkins

Unexpected rise: U.S. job openings rose unexpectedly in August, another sign the U.S. labor market remains strong in the face of higher interest rates. American employers posted 9.6 million job openings in August, up from 8.9 million in July, the Labor Department said Tuesday. Economists had expected only another 8.9 million vacancies.

Negotiations: The Biden administration said Tuesday that the manufacturers of all of the first 10 prescription drugs it selected for Medicare’s first-time price negotiations have agreed to participate, clearing the way for talks that could lower their costs in coming years. The drugs include the blood thinner Eliquis, which had an average out-of-pocket cost of $608 per enrollee for 2022. Read the full story.

Answering the call: In the wake of LSU’s embarrassing 55-49 loss to Ole Miss, the Tigers have brought back longtime defensive line coach Pete Jenkins to serve as an analyst. But is the veteran coach, now 82, the answer to LSU’s defensive woes? Read the story from 247 Sports. The Tigers face the 5-0 Mizzou Tigers in Missouri on Saturday, with an 11 a.m. kickoff.