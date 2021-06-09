Roundup: Job openings / Hunting licenses / Shell pledge

Now hiring: U.S. job openings reached a record high in April as businesses hustled to find workers. The number of open positions totaled 9.3 million, according to the Labor Department’s Jobs Openings and Labor Turnover Survey. An upwardly revised 8.288 million jobs were available in March. See the report.

Cost rising: Louisiana hunting and fishing license charges will rise next year across an array of commercial and recreational categories under a bill that lawmakers sent to the governor Tuesday to help shore up the Department of Wildlife and Fisheries’ budget. Read the full story.

Carbon emissions: Royal Dutch Shell says it will accelerate its efforts to cut its carbon emissions in the wake of a Dutch court ruling last month ordering the oil giant to take more drastic action, according to The Wall Street Journal. In a post on LinkedIn this morning, Chief Executive Ben van Beurden said Shell disagreed with the ruling and still expected to appeal the court’s order to curb emissions by 45% by 2030, but would nonetheless rise to the challenge of doing more. Read the full story.