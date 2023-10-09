Roundup: Jim Henderson / BRAF fellows / Pharmacy challenges 

La. Tech: The president of the UL system wants to apply to become the president of Louisiana Tech, but state law and board rules might keep him in his current job. Read the full story from Louisiana Illuminator.

Development workshops: The Baton Rouge Area Foundation is now accepting applications for the 2024 Development Fellows Program. Each year, the program offers a series of workshops with local developers and founders. The deadline for applications is Friday, Nov. 3. Get more information.

Not enough workers: Customers may need a dose of patience at U.S. pharmacy counters as those businesses start their busiest season. Drug and staffing shortages haven’t gone away. This fall, stores also are dealing with a new vaccine and the start of insurance coverage for COVID-19 shots. Some drugstores have made progress addressing challenges by doing things like adding employees at busy hours. But experts say many locations, particularly the big chains, still don’t have enough workers. Read more.