Roundup: Jet fuel shortage / New driving law / College enrollment 

Airline supplies: U.S. airlines and airports are scrambling to get fuel days after a cyberattack shut down the country’s largest refined fuel-products pipeline, including flying planes with extra supplies and adding refueling stops on long-haul flights, CNBC reports. Colonial Pipeline Co., which operates the more than 5,500-mile pipeline from Houston to Linden, New Jersey, hopes to restore operational service by the end of the week but says the process will be gradual. The pipeline directly services seven airports, according to the company. Read the full story.

No holding phones: Louisiana already bans drivers from holding their phones inside school zones, but a new policy making its way through the Louisiana Legislature, HB565, wouldn’t allow drivers to hold their phones on any stretch of road, according to Louisiana Illuminator. The bill would prohibit drivers from “holding or physically supporting a wireless telecommunications device in either or both hands or with any part of the body, except for an earpiece or headphone device or a device worn on the wrist to talk or listen during a voice transmission.” If the bill becomes law, drivers spotted with phones in hand will be issued warnings until January 1, 2022. Then they would be fined up to $100 on their first offense or up to 15 hours of community service. Read the full story.

Crash: Already bracing for an enrollment crash expected to hit in 2025, The Chronicle of Higher Education reports, higher education leaders got more bad news this week: The U.S. birth rate fell 4% in 2020, marking the lowest number of births since 1979 and the sixth consecutive year of declining birth rates, according to a report released this week by the National Center for Health Statistics. The future decline in enrollment could affect Louisiana’s universities. Read the full story.