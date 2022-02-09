Roundup: ‘Jeopardy!’ / Warrick Dunn / COVID’s next phase 

Geaux Tiger: LSU student Stephen Privat, 21, has advanced to the “Jeopardy!” semifinals, after auditioning for the show last year and winning the first round of the National College Championship, WBRZ-TV reports. Privat, a Lafayette native and political science major, beat contestants from Rice and Princeton universities. Read the full story.

Milestone: Former NFL player and Baton Rouge native Warrick Dunn’s foundation this week presented its 200th home to a first-time homeowner. The 200th home surprise was delivered to a lifelong Los Angeles resident and her 13-year-old son. For close to 25 years, Dunn has been working to help single parents achieve homeownership. See the announcement.

Pandemic: The head of the World Health Organization appealed for more support to fight the pandemic today after his agency reported that new infections fell but virus deaths rose worldwide over the past week. “Depending on where you live, it might feel like the COVID-19 pandemic is almost over, or, it might feel like it is at its worst,” Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said. “But wherever you live, COVID isn’t finished with us.” Read more.