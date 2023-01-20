Roundup: Jeff Landry’s tip line / Tourism grants / Health care workers   

Spammed: Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry’s “Protecting Minors” tip line, set up to field concerns about librarians, teachers and other school and library personnel, has been flooded with thousands of spam complaints. More than 5,500 pages of complaints were released to the Louisiana Illuminator in response to a public records request, with the vast majority being spam. Dozens of users submitted the entire script of Jerry Seinfeld’s Bee Movie. Read the full story.

Applications open: The Louisiana Office of Tourism today opened applications for its Louisiana Attractions Support Grant program. The program awards grants to Louisiana-based tourism attractions to enhance the visitor experience at the attractions and/or promote and attract visitors to the sites. Get more information.

Job training: The Louisiana Primary Care Association, DePaul Community Health Centers, and Southeast Louisiana Area Health Education Center have partnered with LSU and community colleges to offer paid training for nearly 300 individuals to begin careers as community health workers. Funded by a three-year, $3 million grant from the Health Resources and Services Administration, individuals who participate in the program will be trained to fill roles at 39 federally funded community health centers. Read more.