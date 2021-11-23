Roundup: Jeff Landry / The case for Dave Aranda / Glass shortages

Back at it: Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry sent a letter to the state health department on Monday alleging that its plan to require COVID-19 vaccinations for students is unconstitutional, The Center Square reports. If the new rule included in the department’s plan is finalized, COVID-19 vaccinations would be added to the list of required immunizations to attend K-12 schools, effectively mandating them for hundreds of thousands of children. Read the full story.

Top candidate: The clock is ticking on LSU Athletics Director Scott Woodward’s search for a new football coach. The ideal candidate resides along the Brazos River, The Daily Advertiser suggests. He has Power 5 head-coaching experience, was a part of a national championship at LSU and worked alongside Woodward in Baton Rouge. And it’s not Jimbo Fisher. Dave Aranda checks all those boxes. LSU’s former defensive coordinator has Baylor ranked 10th in the country and in the hunt for a spot in the Big 12 Championship Game. Read the full story.

Bottling bottleneck: Glass bottles are in short supply, putting pressure on winemakers and distillers ahead of the holiday season, CNBC reports. International freight delays, labor shortages and higher costs have contributed to supply chain challenges for glass suppliers and their customers, and, in the short term, consumers may struggle to find their favorite wine and spirits. Read the full story.