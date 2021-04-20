Roundup: Jeff Landry lawsuit / Concealed carry / Casino revenues

Sexual misconduct: Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry has scheduled a news conference for 10:30 a.m. to discuss “human resource issues” and a lawsuit he filed against newspaper reporter Andrea Gallo after she sought records related to sexual misconduct allegations in Landry’s office, according to Louisiana Illuminator. Landry will talk the day after he declined to appear before the Louisiana House Appropriations Committee and answer questions about how much money sexual misconduct allegations have cost his department. Read the full story.

No permit needed: Louisiana gun owners could carry concealed firearms without training or a permit under a bill advanced by a Senate committee Monday with a similar measure on deck in the House, The Daily Advertiser reports. Supporters of SB118 by Sen. Jay Morris, R-Monroe, testified that the current law requiring training and permits to carry a concealed firearm are infringements on their Second Amendment right to bear arms. Read the full story.

ICYMI: Baton Rouge’s three casino’s took in about $23.3 million in March, a 132% increase over their March 2020 revenues, according to a new report from the Louisiana Gaming Control Board. Statewide, all of Louisiana’s casinos saw a 132% increase over last year’s pandemic-decimated March. See the report.