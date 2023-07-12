Roundup: Jeff Landry ad / Taxpayer data / Buy Buy Baby 

Race heating up: Attorney General Jeff Landry, the Republican frontrunner in the Louisiana governor’s race, is launching a new statewide million-dollar-plus ad portraying him as an everyman. In the ad, Landry recounts the struggles of his middle-class parents and his journey from digging ditches to working night patrols as a police officer. Read the full story from USA Today Network.

Sent to Meta: Some congressional Democrats say three large tax preparation firms sent “extraordinarily sensitive” information on tens of millions of taxpayers to Facebook parent company Meta over at least two years. Their report urges federal agencies to investigate and potentially go to court over the information H&R Block, TaxAct and TaxSlayer shared with Meta. Read more.

Stores closing: Buy Buy Baby stores, including the lone Baton Rouge location off Bluebonnet Boulevard, are set to disappear after a last ditch effort to save the chain and keep the business alive fell apart. Brand management firm Go Global Retail, which owns children’s apparel company Janie and Jack, was eager to buy the chain and keep it running but was unable to reach an agreement on valuation. Read the full story from CNBC.