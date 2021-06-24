Roundup: Jazz Fest lineup / Oil prices / US economic growth

Live music returns: The 2021 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Fest lineup is scheduled to be announced today, and is expected to include such headliners as Ledisi and The Isley Brothers, along with hundreds of international and local musicians. The fest is happening at the Fair Grounds, Oct. 8-10 and Oct. 15-17. WAFB-TV has more information.

Falling stockpiles: Oil prices edged higher above $73 a barrel in New York today as falling stockpiles in the U.S. and China added to bullish sentiment around the global demand recovery, The Houston Chronicle reports. Gasoline inventories in the U.S. unexpectedly fell last week, while nationwide crude supplies dropped for a fifth week, the longest run since January. Chinese stockpiles have also shrunk to the lowest this year, according to data provider Kayrros, with the market tightening as key consumers rebound from the pandemic. Read the full story.

First quarter: The U.S. economy grew at a solid 6.4% rate in the first three months of this year, setting the stage for what economists are forecasting could be the strongest year for the economy in possibly seven decades. The Commerce Department said today that growth in the gross domestic product, the country’s total output of goods and services, was unchanged from two previous estimates. See the report.