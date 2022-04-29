Roundup: Jazz Fest is back / LMOGA request / Minimum wage bills 

Return to music: The New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival returns today for the first time in three years—a long-awaited 2022 revival that holds echoes of 2006 when the annual celebration of music and culture went on even after Hurricane Katrina. The two-weekend production draws tens of thousands to the city’s Fair Grounds Race Course, where as many as 80 musical acts perform daily on more than a dozen stages, complemented by art and craft exhibits and an array of booths featuring foods from Louisiana and beyond. Read more about this year’s festival, and how the 2006 event was pulled off here.

Lease sales: The Louisiana Mid-Continent Oil and Gas Association is urging Congress to appropriate funds for the Department of the Interior to execute the National Outer-Continental Shelf oil and gas leasing program, and in doing so direct the DOI to finalize lease sales. LMOGA President Tommy Faucheux says the department has delayed finalizing any recent lease sales, and “the Gulf of Mexico energy industry stands ready to work collaboratively towards achieving our climate goals and meeting global energy demands, but to do so we need policies in place that support domestic energy production in federal waters.”

ICYMI: Republicans on a legislative committee stopped multiple bills Thursday that would have raised the minimum wage for Louisiana workers from $7.25. One of the proposed bills, House Bill 311 authored by Rep. Denise Marcelle, D-Baton Rouge, would have gradually raised the minimum wage from $10 an hour starting Jan. 1, 2023, to $12 an hour Jan. 1, 2024. Read the full story from Louisiana Illuminator.