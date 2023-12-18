Roundup: Jayden Daniels / Wall Street volatility / Adobe deal

Draft plans: Heisman-winning LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels today announced he plans to skip LSU’s upcoming bowl game against Wisconsin in favor of joining the NFL draft. WAFB-TV has the latest.

Bull market: The VIX, also known as the stock market’s “fear gauge” measuring volatility, is down to its lowest level since the start of the pandemic, Axios reports. If the current low levels in the VIX persist, you’ll likely see a jolt in Wall Street activities, from new bond issues, to IPOs to increased lending from banks. Read the full story.

Called off: Adobe’s planned $20 billion acquisition of online design company Figma is being called off due to pushback in Europe over antitrust concerns, the companies said today. The companies announced the cash-and-stock deal in September 2022, seeking a path with Figma’s web-based, multiplayer capabilities to accelerate the delivery of Adobe’s Creative Cloud technologies on the web. Read more.