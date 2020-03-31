Roundup: Jack in the Box / Will Wade tape / Google trends 

Burger, please: A Beverly Hills man has bought the Jack in the Box property on Burbank Drive, near the Gardere Lane intersection. Doing business as Blumfeld BTR LLC, Mitchell Blumenfeld bought the 1.23-acre property from L&C Interests LLC, a New Orleans firm, for $1.78 million, according to sales documents. The property, developed in 2000, was on the market for $1.8 million, or $456 per square foot. Jack in the Box’s lease ends in 2028.

LSU basketball: The middleman at the center of the Will Wade wiretapping scandal, Christian Dawkins, is telling his story for the first time in The Scheme, which debuts tonight at 8 p.m. on HBO. Included in The Scheme is some potentially damaging audio of LSU coach Will Wade and Arizona coach Sean Miller. Watch the show’s trailer here.

Searching: The top trending “how to …” searches on Google in the past week in the U.S., via Google Trends, are how to cut men’s hair at home, make a face mask from fabric, make sanitizer wipes at home, make Rice Krispie treats, and solve a Rubik’s cube. Also, in case you were wondering, “How to make toilet paper” spiked more than 1,300% in the past week in the U.S.