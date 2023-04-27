Roundup: Is a recession coming? / Jobless claims fall / Roadwork delays 

Not yet: The government’s report this morning that the economy grew at a 1.1% annual rate last quarter signaled that one of the most-anticipated recessions in recent U.S. history has yet to arrive. Many economists, though, still expect a recession to hit as soon as the current April-June quarter—or soon thereafter. Read more.

Strong labor market: Applications for unemployment benefits in the U.S. fell last week as the labor market continues to show strength despite some weakness in other parts of the economy. The number of Americans filing for jobless claims for the week ending April 22 fell by 16,000 to 230,000, the Labor Department reported this morning. Read more.

DOTD update: The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development says that a number of its Baton Rouge-area projects are running behind, pushing back their completion dates. Among the projects potentially delayed into 2024 is the work to reconfigure an Interstate 10 exit just past the Mississippi River bridge, rerouting it to Oklahoma Street instead of Terrace Avenue, and a bridge repair on Chevelle Drive. Both projects were expected to wrap up this year. WBRZ-TV has the full story.