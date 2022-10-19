Roundup: IRS tax brackets / Coast Guard policy / Netflix reversal 

Thresholds boosted: Amid soaring inflation, the IRS this week announced higher federal income tax brackets and standard deductions for 2023, CNBC reports. The agency has boosted the income thresholds for each bracket, applying to tax year 2023 for returns filed in 2024. These brackets show how much you’ll owe for federal income taxes on each portion of your “taxable income,” calculated by subtracting the greater of the standard or itemized deductions from your adjusted gross income. See the new brackets.

Disaster recovery: A new policy letter from the U.S. Coast Guard provides a transparent pathway for U.S. vessels operating in the offshore energy sector to participate in disaster recovery activities, reports gCaptain Daily. The policy letter provides guidance for when and under what circumstances and conditions the USCG will consider equivalencies and exemptions so that domestic offshore energy vessels can participate in disaster recovery. Read more from 10/12 Industry Report.

Subscription gains: Netflix snapped back to subscriber growth in the third quarter, giving the streaming giant a jolt as it works to execute two major strategic shifts aimed at bolstering its revenue and subscriber base. The company added 2.4 million new subscribers in the September quarter, after having forecast a net gain of 1 million customers. The Wall Street Journal has the full story.