Roundup: IRS backlog / Leadership Livingston / Pending home sales 

Tax return delays: The Internal Revenue Service ended the tax-filing season with 35.3 million unprocessed tax returns, more than four times what it had during the last pre-pandemic filing season in 2019, The Wall Street Journal reports, Delays are affecting amended tax returns, paper returns and identity-theft cases. IRS Commissioner Charles Rettig says that employees are using mandatory overtime to process the returns, adding that reconciling the stimulus payments on tax returns has contributed to more than 9 million returns being slowed. Read the full story.

Apply now: The Livingston Parish Chamber of Commerce is now accepting applications for Leadership Livingston class of 2022. The 10-month leadership program begins with a retreat followed by monthly daylong field trips, from September through May, where participants will learn about different aspects of the parish. Applications for the program are available online and will be accepted through July 22.

16-year-high: Contracts to purchase previously owned U.S. homes rose strongly in May to the highest level for that month since 2005, Reuters reports. The National Association of Realtors says its Pending Home Sales Index, based on contracts signed last month, rose 8% to 114.7. Read the full story.