Roundup: Iron Fork / Entergy credit / Mortgage rates  

Dine-in closed: Restaurant and meat market The Iron Fork announced via Facebook last week that it plans to scale back its services—providing only catering—citing rising costs from suppliers. Husband-and-wife team Tory and Jacqueline Cummings along with Hershall Bergeron opened Iron Fork in the Beau De Chene Shopping Center on Perkins Road last year, where the restaurant served Cajun lunch plates, prepared meals and weekend brunch.

Break on utilities: Entergy Louisiana has partnered with Louisiana United Way to offer bill payment assistance on a first-come, first-served basis to qualifying residential customers across the state, with the application process expected to launch Aug. 17, WAFB-TV reports. Qualifying Entergy customers will be able to apply for a one-time $150 credit on their utility bill through their local United Way. Read the full story.

Back over 5%: Average long-term U.S. mortgage rates soared this week in a continued volatile market as the key 30-year loan rate jumped back over 5%. Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reports that the 30-year rate rose to 5.22% from 4.99% last week. By contrast, the rate stood at 2.87% a year ago. Read more.