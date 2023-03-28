Roundup: Investing trends / Job fair / Consumer confidence 

Betting on banks: A growing number of investors are betting on a rebound in the banking sector, wagering that regional lenders are in much better shape than many initially feared after the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank. Read the full story from The Wall Street Journal.

West side of the river: The Geaux Jobs Center in Plaquemine, along with the Iberville and West Baton Rouge Chambers of Commerce, is hosting a job fair on Thursday, March 30, at the Carl F. Grant Civic Center from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. More than 85 vendors will be there representing various demand-driven industries including chemical, manufacturing, construction and health care. Get more information from WAFB-TV.

Ticking upward: Consumer confidence inched up in March after two straight monthly declines, even as persistent inflation, bank collapses and anxiety over a possible recession weighed on Americans. Read more.