Roundup: Interstate 12 closure / Reddit IPO / EBR schools resignation

Detour: Part of Interstate 12 eastbound will be temporarily closed later this week as the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development continues on the College Drive flyover project. Transportation officials say the closure is set to begin at 10 p.m. on Friday, March 15, and could last until 5 a.m. on Saturday, March 16. The closure is needed to facilitate the placement of a new bridge deck at the I-10/I-12 split. Read more from WAFB-TV.

We’re going public: Social media company Reddit is looking to raise almost $750 million in an initial public offering of its common stock. The company said in a regulatory filing that the IPO will include 22 million shares of Class A common stock. Reddit is offering approximately 15.3 million shares, while the selling stockholders are offering about 6.7 million shares. Read more from The Associated Press.

I quit: The head of transportation for East Baton Rouge Parish schools resigned Monday after seven months on the job. Kelvin Ridgley says in his resignation letter to officials that he would no longer be held responsible for the problems that threw the start of the current academic year into turmoil. “I have always said that no matter what, I would do this job with a smile on my face and the day I can’t, would be my last,” Ridgley wrote. Read more from WBRZ-TV.