Roundup: InternBR / Chevron pays out $21M / Legal hemp

BRAC: The Baton Rouge Area Chamber today announced the return of InternBR, an initiative of its Talent Development department designed to provide area student interns with professional development focused on leadership and communication skills. The eight-week program will take place in June and July and includes skills development workshops, service and social events, and a graduation ceremony. Applications are available online and will be accepted through Tuesday, April 30.

Big check: A northern California jury ordered Chevron to pay the families of two brothers who died of cancer a combined $21.4 million after concluding the company failed to properly warn the men about the dangers of a toxic solvent they worked with at a company-owned tire factory. Read the full story.

Hemp day: Texas is joining Louisiana and a dozen other states in eliminating hemp from its list of controlled substances, bringing it in line with federal law but possibly feeding confusion about the legality of some hemp-based products. The Texas Department of State Health Services will remove hemp from a list of Schedule I drugs that can be abused and have no authorized medical use on Friday. Read the full story.