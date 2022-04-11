Roundup: Interest rate hikes / Bank deposits / Karen Carter Peterson 

Fed moves: The Federal Reserve is expected to deliver two back-to-back half-point interest rate hikes in May and June to tackle runaway inflation, according to economists polled by Reuters who also say the probability of a recession next year is 40%. With the unemployment rate near a record low, inflation the highest in four decades and a surge in global commodity prices set to persist, most analysts say the Fed needs to move quickly to keep price pressures under control. Read more from Reuters.

Streak in jeopardy: U.S. banks have a streak of increasing deposits as a group every year since at least World War II. This year could break it. Over the past two months, bank analysts have slashed their expectations for deposit levels at the biggest banks. The 24 institutions that comprise the benchmark KBW Nasdaq Bank Index are now expected to see a 6% decline in deposits this year. Those 24 banks account for nearly 60% of what was $19 trillion in deposits in December, according to the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Read the full story from The Wall Street Journal.

ICYMI: Karen Carter Peterson, a Democrat from New Orleans who has held a seat in the Louisiana Legislature for 23 years, abruptly announced her resignation Friday. In a message posted on social media, she said she was leaving to focus on “self-care.” The Advocate reported that Peterson is the subject of a federal investigation, that is financial in nature and related to her previously discussed gambling problem. Read more from Louisiana Illuminator.