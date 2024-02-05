Roundup: Interest rate cuts / Pennington Biomedical / Wegovy deal 

ICYMI: Chair Jerome Powell said in an interview broadcast Sunday night that the Federal Reserve remains on track to cut interest rates three times this year, a move that’s expected to begin as early as May. Powell, in an interview recorded Thursday for the CBS news program 60 Minutes, also said the nation’s job market and economy are strong, with no sign of a recession on the horizon. Read more.

National network: The Pennington Biomedical Research Center has been named a spoke in the ARPA-H Customer Experience Hub, one of three regional hubs that comprise a nationwide health innovation network. The ARPA-H Customer Experience Hub, which has 284 spokes, provides a variety of services and capabilities to the government and to participating spokes. See Pennington’s announcement.

Supply boost: Novo Nordisk’s parent company this morning said it will acquire drug manufacturer Catalent in a $16.5 billion deal that could help boost the supply of the highly popular weight loss injection Wegovy and diabetes shot Ozempic. Read the full story about the deal from CNBC.