Roundup: Insurer leaves state / Used car prices / Meta challenged

ICYMI: About 33,000 more Louisiana homeowners are about to be notified that they must find new property insurance, as troubled carrier United Property & Casualty announced plans Wednesday to pull out of the state. Florida-based UPC is sending written notices of nonrenewal to about 33,000 policyholders whose current policies are scheduled to end in 2023. WAFB-TV has the full story.

Dropping: Wholesale prices of used vehicles reached their lowest level in more than a year last month, as retail sales decline amid interest rate hikes, rising new vehicle availability and recessionary fears. Additionally, the Manheim Used Vehicle Value Index, which tracks prices of used vehicles sold at its U.S. wholesale auctions, has declined about 16% from record levels in January. CNBC has the full story.

Facebook parent: Federal regulators will open their campaign to block Facebook parent Meta’s acquisition of a virtual reality company, with opening statements beginning today in San Jose, California. In a landmark legal challenge to a Big Tech merger, the Federal Trade Commission has sued to prevent Meta’s acquisition of Within Unlimited and its fitness app, Supernatural, asserting it would hurt competition and violate antitrust laws. Read more.