Roundup: Insurance takeover / PitchBR winner / LSU MBA 

After the storm: Louisiana Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon has forced two “financially troubled” homeowners insurance companies into receivership over unpaid policyholder claims stemming from Hurricane Ida, The Center Square reports. Donelon says the private companies, State National Fire and Access Home, are being rehabilitated, however, not dissolved. Read the full story.

Money for startup: SafePush CEO Tonia Aiken, a nurse, attorney and entrepreneur, received $1,000 for her startup from PitchBR after winning Nexus Louisiana’s pitch competition last week. The New Orleans biomedical business is developing products to reduce the risk of intravenous-related medication administration errors. Two other finalists, Speedy Fresh CEO Speed Bancroft and LLENA (AI) Health Solutions Inc. CEO Charlotta Gigliotti-Carter also presented to the panel of four judges at the PitchBR event

Rankings rise: Poets & Quants, a popular provider of information on business programs around the world, ranked LSU’s Flores Online MBA Program as No. 24 on its Best Online MBA Programs for 2022, which is 13 spots higher than last year. The Flores Online MBA Program was also only one of four SEC schools included in the ranking and the only Louisiana-based program that made the list. See the list.