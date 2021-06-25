Roundup: Infrastructure spending / Rising prices / Cruises return

Building boom: Plans to pump money into rebuilding the nation’s roads, bridges and other infrastructure could give companies with ties to the construction industry a solid foundation for growth. President Joe Biden announced yesterday that a bipartisan agreement was reached on a pared-down plan calling for $559 billion in new spending over five years. Companies such as Caterpillar, with its heavy machinery, and construction materials company Vulcan Materials could see years of additional business as roads and bridges are rebuilt and buildings are modernized. Read the full story.

Inflation debate: Prices rose by 3.9% in May compared with a year ago, as inflation debates intensify in Washington, and policymakers from the White House and Federal Reserve predict that prices will simmer as the economy has time to heal. Data released by the Bureau of Economic Analysis today showed that prices rose 0.4 percent in the past month. Read the full story from The Washington Post.

Setting sail: After a 15-month, pandemic-induced hiatus, ocean cruising has returned to America, CNBC reports. Royal Caribbean’s Celebrity Edge is less than 24 hours away from setting sail from Florida, the first passenger cruise from a U.S. port since the COVID-19 pandemic shuttered the industry’s operations across the globe last year. Read the full story.