Roundup: Infrastructure reports / Vaccine record / Ride sharing 

Breakdowns by state: The Biden White House is amplifying the push for its $2.3 trillion infrastructure package with the release of state-by-state breakdowns that show the dire shape of roads, bridges, the power grid and housing affordability. The figures in the state summaries, obtained by The Associated Press, paint a decidedly bleak outlook. President Joe Biden is scheduled to meet this afternoon with Republican and Democratic lawmakers, including Louisiana’s Rep. Garret Graves, and plans to use the state summaries to show that his package would help meet the needs of their constituents. Read the full story.

Mixed bag: The U.S. reported 4.6 million vaccine doses administered on Saturday, a new single-day record, and another 3.6 million shots given on Sunday. That brings the daily average of doses administered over the past week to 3.1 million, CNBC reports. At the same time, the country is reporting 70,000 new coronavirus cases per day, according to data from Johns Hopkins University, a level in line with the summer 2020 surge when average case counts peaked at 67,000 in late July. In Louisiana case counts have remained stable, with about 400 new cases per day over the past month. Read the full story.

Strong rebound: Uber Technologies Inc. says it sees ride-hailing demand recovering faster than driver availability as COVID-19 vaccination rates increase in the U.S., The Wall Street Journal reports. The company this morning said its gross bookings for March rose to its highest monthly level in its nearly 12-year history. Uber’s mobility business, which includes ride-hailing, had its best month since March 2020, it said. Read the full story.