Roundup: Infrastructure bill / ‘Chopped’ star / Retail shift

Moving forward: The Senate advanced a roughly $1 trillion infrastructure plan Friday with a bipartisan group of senators helping it clear one more hurdle and bracing to see if support can hold during the next few days of debate and efforts to amend it. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., says the chamber should be able to process the legislation quickly given the bipartisan support. Read the full story.

Celebrity chef: Southern University alumni and New Orleans native Chef Aristide Williams will have a shot to compete in the Food Network’s cooking game show competition Chopped for a chance to win $10,000, WAFB-TV reports. Williams announced his participation in the competition in a post on social media earlier this week. Read the full story.

Mini-fulfillment centers: Retail stores of all sizes are turning part of their real estate footprint into logistics and fulfillment centers as they try to blend in-store shopping with e-commerce offerings, Axios reports. Now that people are starting to venture out to stores again, retail brands have to cater to those who are now in the habit of shopping from home as well as those who prefer the in-store experience. Read the full story.