Roundup: Inflation worries / Gardere oil spill / Shreveport investment  

No. 1 concern: Concerns about rising prices skyrocketed in the past year, according to a survey of more than 900 global CEOs conducted by the Conference Board, a business research group. More than half of the CEOs expect price pressures to persist until at least mid-2023 after having registered as a low-level worry in the same survey a year ago. The Wall Street Journal has the full story.

Closed: Gardere Lane was closed off this afternoon due to an oil spill on the roadway. The incident was first reported around noon at the intersection of Gardere and Burbank Drive. Gardere Lane is currently closed at the intersection. WBRZ-TV has the full story.

Customer care center: Advanced Call Center Technologies today announced it is investing $1.5 million to develop a new customer care center in Shreveport that will create 600 direct new jobs. To secure ACT’s customer care center in Shreveport, the state provided the company with an incentive package that includes the services of LED FastStart and a $500,000 performance-based award for infrastructure expenditures. See the announcement.