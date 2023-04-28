Roundup: Inflation update / Teacher vacancies / J.S. Clark Golf Course 

Still high: A key index of underlying inflation that is closely followed by the Federal Reserve remained elevated last month, keeping the Fed on track to raise interest rates next week for the 10th time since March of last year. The index, which excludes volatile food and energy costs to capture “core” prices, rose 0.3% from February to March and 4.6% from a year earlier—still far above the Fed’s 2% target rate. Read more.

Potential solution: A Louisiana Senate panel approved a proposal Thursday that would allow holders of two-year associate degrees to fill teaching vacancies in school districts that accept the qualifications. The measure has the support of state education Superintendent Cade Brumley as a way to help address teacher shortages. Read more about the bill from Louisiana Illuminator.

Reopening: BREC’s newly renovated J.S. Clark Golf Course will re-open to the public beginning May 1. The course originally opened as a short 9-hole course in 1954 and closed in March of 2021 for renovations. The completion of this project represents a dramatic step forward for J.S. Clark Golf Course and BREC Golf as a part of Phase 1 of the Greenwood Park and Baton Rouge Zoo Master Plan, BREC says.