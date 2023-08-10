Roundup: Inflation rises / Unemployment jumps / Louisiana fisheries 

Report mixed: Inflation in the U.S. edged up in July after 12 straight months of declines, according to the latest federal report. But excluding volatile food and energy costs, so-called core inflation matched the smallest monthly rise in nearly two years, a sign that the Federal Reserve’s interest rate hikes continue to slow price increases. The inflation figure the government reported this morning shows that overall consumer prices increased 3.2% from a year earlier. That was up from a 3% annual rise in June, which was the lowest rate in more than two years. See the report.

Jobless claims: The number of Americans applying for jobless benefits jumped last week, but not enough to raise concern about the consistently strong U.S. labor market. U.S. applications for unemployment benefits rose to 248,000 for the week ending Aug. 5, up from 227,000 the week before, the Labor Department reported Thursday. That’s the most in five weeks. Read more.

Protecting shrimpers: With the fall shrimp season beginning this month, Louisiana lawmakers are calling on Congress to protect the domestic seafood industry as shrimp harvesters face low prices due to large amounts of imported shrimp. The Louisiana Shrimp Association has joined in a letter calling the influx of imported shrimp especially problematic for domestic harvesters. Read more about the issue from USA Today Network.