Roundup: Inflation easing / Broadband funding / Mortgage demand

Lowest since 2021: An inflation index that is closely monitored by the Federal Reserve tumbled last month to its lowest level since April 2021, pulled down by lower gas prices and slower-rising food costs. At the same time, consumers barely increased their spending last month, boosting it just 0.1%, after a solid 0.6% gain in April. Read more.

ICYMI: The White House this week announced that Louisiana will get over $1.3 billion to expand broadband across the state. An estimated 25% of Louisiana households and businesses do not have access to reliable and affordable internet, and the funding will go toward matching investments with private broadband companies setting up shop in underserved areas. Read more from BRProud.com.

Homebuying: Mortgage rates rose again last week but the increase did not cut into mortgage demand, as buyers sought newly built homes. Total mortgage application volume rose 3% compared with the previous week, according to the Mortgage Bankers Association’s seasonally adjusted index. An additional adjustment was made for the Juneteenth holiday. Read more from CNBC.