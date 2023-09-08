Roundup: Increasing security / Albertsons sold / IRS vs millionaires

Beefed up: BREC is expanding its security measures across the park system amid growing concerns about violence in East Baton Rouge Parish. Read more from WAFB-TV.

Merger in progress: Kroger announced the sale of 413 stores including 26 in Texas and two in Louisiana as part of its plan to purchase Albertsons Cos. for $24.6 billion, reports The Dallas Morning News. The grocer said Friday the merger with Albertsons―pending since October―is on track to be completed in early 2024. Read more.

Cracking down: The IRS announced on Friday it is launching an effort to aggressively pursue 1,600 millionaires and 75 large business partnerships that owe hundreds of millions of dollars in past due taxes, reports the Associated Press. With a boost in federal funding and the help of artificial intelligence tools, the agency has new means of targeting wealthy people who have “cut corners” on their taxes, the commissioner says. Read more.