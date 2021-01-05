Roundup: IMT expansion / Oil tops $50 / Baton Rouge Mardi Gras Festival 

ITEP notice: Baton Rouge-based International Mezzo Technologies is planning a $500,000 addition to its facility on Mammoth Avenue that will create five additional jobs, according to a notice the company filed with state officials this week for the Industrial Tax Exemption Program.

First since February: Oil futures rose today, with U.S. prices touching highs above $50 per barrel for the first time since February, as the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies reportedly reached an agreement to essentially roll over current production curbs into February, but with Saudi Arabia voluntarily taking on a larger reduction, according to MarketWatch.

Canceled: The annual Baton Rouge Mardi Gras Festival, scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 13, has been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The announcement was made today by festival founder Henry Turner Jr. The free event has been held in past years at North Boulevard Town Square and featured local bands, musicians, food trucks and other vendors.