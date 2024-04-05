Roundup: Immigration / National anthem flap / Teladoc

Backlog of cases: Baton Rouge is in line for a new court to help clear a backlog of immigration cases clogging the judicial system. One of the nation’s top immigration judges issued a call last month via email for judges willing to transfer to new courts in Baton Rouge and Indianapolis, according to correspondence received through an open records request to the federal Executive Office of Immigration Review. Both judgeships could be in place by the end of the year. Read more from WBRZ-TV.

Gov. Landry acts: Louisiana Gov. Jeff Landry has formalized his request to the state’s five higher education boards to create a policy that could strip college athletes of their scholarships if they aren’t present for the national anthem before games and matches. Landry’s request comes after LSU women’s basketball coach Kim Mulkey and her players skipped the national anthem Monday as part of their regular pregame routine before the team’s Elite 8 loss to Iowa. Read more from USA Today Network.

CEO is out: Teladoc Health on Friday announced the sudden departure of CEO Jason Gorevic, effective immediately. Shares of Teladoc were mostly flat in premarket trading Friday but are down about 34% year to date. The stock has also fallen about 95% from a high of $294.54 in February 2021 to about $14 as of Friday, a level it hasn’t traded at in about eight years. Read more from CNBC.